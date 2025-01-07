Former Cambodian opposition MP shot dead in Bangkok: Thai media

A former Cambodian opposition MP was shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported.

"Lim Kimya... died at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Bureau have launched a manhunt for the assassin," the Bangkok Post reported, adding that the deceased was a dual Cambodian-French national.

Thai police confirmed the death of a Cambodian man without identifying Lim Kimya, telling AFP "we are currently investigating the motives and will provide more information at a later time".