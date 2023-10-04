Flights cancelled, work suspended as typhoon grinds towards Taiwan

Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun
Typhoon Koinu barrelled towards southern Taiwan on Wednesday bringing heavy rain and winds and causing the cancellation of 70 domestic flights and suspension of work and schools in urban areas, according to Reuters.
Koinu is expected to make landfall on Taiwan's southeastern coast near the city of Taitung on Thursday morning as a Category 3 typhoon, but then weaken as it crosses the island's southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
The heaviest rain will fall along mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, but the typhoon will also affect the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.
Kaohsiung and its neighbouring city of Tainan said they would suspend work and classes from 6pm (1000GMT) on Wednesday as the weather worsens.
