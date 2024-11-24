Fire rips through slum area in Philippine capital Manila

Photo: AFP

Raging orange flames and thick black smoke billowed into the sky Sunday as fire ripped through hundreds of houses in a closely built slum area of the Philippine capital Manila.

Manila Fire District said around 1,000 houses were burned in the blaze that is thought to have started on the second floor of one of the homes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Drone footage shared online by the city's disaster agency showed houses in Isla Puting Bato village of Manila razed to the ground.

The structures housed around 2,000 families, according to the fire department.

Village resident Leonila Abiertas, 65, lost almost all her possessions, but managed to save her late husband's ashes.

"I only got the urn with the ashes of my husband," a crying Abiertas told AFP.

"I really don't know how I can start my life again after this fire."