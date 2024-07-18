There had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself, says Kremlin spokesman Peskov
Children and dependents of Filipino expats may apply for government scholarships that could get them allowances of up to Php60,000 per school year (Dh3,785). This year's application period runs from July 26 to August 16, authorities announced.
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said two scholarship grants are available: The Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) and the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The first one, EDSP, is open to overseas Filipino workers' (OFWs) children and dependents who are in second to fifth year in college. The second one, ODSP, is for those in first to fifth year.
While the EDSP grants scholarships from freshmen to graduating students, first-year scholars are determined by the science and technology national exams. Filipino expats' dependents in higher year levels could apply, but they should meet the following criteria:
Those who will be selected would receive a maximum of Php60,000 (Dh3,785) every school year until they graduate.
This scholarship provides financial support worth Php20,000 (Dh1,260) per school year to qualified dependents of OFWs who earns a monthly salary of not more than $600 or Php34,000.
Here are the criteria for incoming freshmen:
Here are the criteria for those in second to fifth year in college:
Applicants may check the Owwa website for the complete list of requirements and go to any Owwa Regional Office to file their papers.
ALSO READ:
There had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself, says Kremlin spokesman Peskov
Climate change could make such super-hot summers more frequent events, says Belgrade-based meteorologist Djurdjevic
The UNESCO classification means the village can get technical, legal, and monetary assistance to preserve sites deemed in danger
Positive real yields, low rupee volumes, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop are some key factors that make the bonds attractive
Extreme weather patterns make Russian harvest volatile
German Green Party co-leader Lang says pick is 'worrying'; Vance says Europe will need to rely less on US for defence aid
The first minister of Wales, who became the first Black head of government in Europe in March, faced a turbulent time in office
Hidalgo wants to show that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Games