E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Fake job scammer caught by airport officials in New Delhi

Surveillance team observed suspicious activity from a visitor at the departure alighting area

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, reported apprehending a fake job scammer.

In a statement, the CISF said that on July 5 at about 3:20pm, the CISF surveillance team observed suspicious activity from a visitor later identified as Pawan Bairwa at the departure alighting area. He was kept under observation through physical and electronic means.


"On observing his suspicious activities, he was intercepted and, when questioned, failed to provide satisfactory answers. It was later revealed that he, along with 3-4 other associates, had arrived for a job interview scam at Encalm Private Limited in IGI Airport Terminal 3. Upon checking his documents and phone, some suspicious transactions were found on his PhonePe account, leading to a confession of involvement in a job scam," the statement added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The statement further mentioned that Chitranjan Kumar, a victim, claimed to have paid Rs25,000 online to Bairwa for a job opportunity. Bairwa admitted to receiving the payment and implicating others in the scam.

Bairwa was handed over to the IGI police station for further legal action at about 7:10 PM, the CISF said.

Following his arrest, a First Information Report was lodged under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IGI Airport police station.

Earlier in June, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi apprehended a 24-year-old man travelling with a passport issued in the name of a 67-year-old man.

On June 18, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff, using profiling and behaviour detection, intercepted the passenger at Terminal 3. Initially identifying himself as Rashvindar Singh Sahota, discrepancies in his appearance raised suspicions. A thorough search revealed another passport in the name of Guru Sewak Singh, his real identity.

The man admitted to using a forged passport, and he and his belongings were handed over to Delhi Police for legal action.

The CISF's vigilance was key in preventing the misuse of travel documents.

ALSO READ:



More news from World