Explained: Why are Bangladeshi students protesting?

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM

Bangladesh is facing its worst unrest in years after at least 39 people were killed in protests demanding the government scrap its preferential hiring rules for sought-after civil service jobs.

AFP explains why students around the country are protesting and how weeks of demonstrations escalated into violence:

Job quota controversy

Bangladesh has more than 1.9 million civil servant posts, according to a 2022 report by the country's public administration ministry.

More than half of the people hired to these jobs are not selected on merit but under affirmative action rules prioritising women, residents of less developed districts and other disadvantaged cohorts.

The most contentious aspect of this quota system is the reservation of 30 per cent of posts for children of freedom fighters who fought in the country's 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

The current rules were introduced in 1972 by independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier protests by students in 2018 prompted Hasina's administration to cut down the quota scheme.

But last month the High Court ruled that this change had been unlawful and ordered the government to reintroduce the freedom fighter category it had abolished.

High unemployment rate

Bangladesh was one of the world's poorest countries when it gained independence in 1971 and suffered a devastating famine three years later.

Its economy has grown dramatically in the decades since, thanks largely to a thriving textile industry that supplies the world's leading fast fashion brands and accounts for around $50 billion in yearly exports.

But the country still struggles to provide adequate employment opportunities for its burgeoning population of about 170 million people.

More than 40 percent of Bangladeshis aged between 15 and 24 were not working, studying or training, according to government statistics from 2022 — altogether 18 million people.

Economists say the jobs crisis is especially acute for millions of university graduates.

Civil service posts offer a chance at stable lifetime employment but students say the quota system is abused to stuff government posts with loyalists of Hasina's ruling Awami League party.

They want the quota system dramatically scaled back to only apply to ethnic minorities and people with disabilities, with the remaining 94 percent of positions selected purely on merit.

How the protests started

Protests began on July 1 with university pupils blocking major roads and railway lines in big cities around the country to draw attention to their demands.

They have continued nearly every day since, with high school students also joining the rallies, despite Bangladesh's top court suspending the quota system on July 10 for one month and urging demonstrators to return to class.

Monday saw the start of fierce clashes between anti-quota demonstrators and the student wing of the Awami League, with more than 400 people injured across two Dhaka universities.

Violence escalated on Thursday, the deadliest day of the protests so far, with 32 people killed and the toll expected to rise further after reports of clashes in nearly half of the country's 64 districts.

Police said protesters carried out "destructive activities" on government offices, including the Dhaka headquarters of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television.