11 dead after school bus hits students, parents in eastern China

Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
Eleven people were killed in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday after a school bus lost control at a busy pedestrian junction, broadcaster CCTV reported, with disturbing footage showing bodies lying on the road and trapped under the vehicle.
Six parents and five children were killed in the incident while one remained in critical condition. More than two dozen were injured, CCTV said.
Dongping Police Department said in a statement on WeChat that a vehicle picking up students lost control at a junction in Dongping County, Shandong on Tuesday morning. The accident is under investigation, it added.
In July, a motor vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in Hunan province, killing eight people. In May, a bus carrying 45 passengers including 39 students collided with a truck in Jiangsu province, partly due to negligent driving.
China's People's Daily Newspaper said on Sunday that China was urging measures at primary and secondary schools across the country to ensure safety of students and school including preventing safety hazards on campus, safe use of school buses and traffic patrols.
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza
France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament
Hasina's iron-fisted tenure came to an end last month as protesters marched on her palace in Dhaka after 15 years characterised by rights abuses and opposition crackdowns
Relatives that usually provide the bulk of meals in underfunded public facilities such as the Kavumu hospital were banned from visiting the mpox ward to avoid contamination
The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports
The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian
The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano