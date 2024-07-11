Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Philippines

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 8:10 AM

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.

The UAE's seismic network also recorded the temblor, which registered a magnitude of 6.6 at 6.13am, local time.

The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.