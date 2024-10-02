Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Philippines

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 2:16 PM

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Catanduanes province in the eastern Philippines on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was located 81 kilometres (51 miles) from Bagamanoc City in the province, at a depth of 350km (215 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.