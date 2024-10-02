Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Philippines

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Catanduanes province in the eastern Philippines on Tuesday.
The epicentre of the quake was located 81 kilometres (51 miles) from Bagamanoc City in the province, at a depth of 350km (215 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System