Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Philippines

Residents in multiple towns felt the temblor

By Web Desk

File photo
File photo

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the Philippine province of South Cotabato on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detected the quake in the southwest area of Surallah, according to local media reports.

'Moderately strong' temblors were felt in several areas, including Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T'Boli, and City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; General Santos City.

Those in other areas — including Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani — also felt the quake but at lower intensities.

