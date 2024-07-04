E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits east of Tokyo, no tsunami warning

The temblor originated off the eastern coast of Chiba at a depth of around 50 kilometres

By WAM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 jolted Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital, and was also felt in Tokyo's 23 wards on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.

Kyodo News quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency as saying that the quake occurred at around 12.12pm local time and registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the cities of Katsuura and Isumi in Chiba.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The temblor originated off the eastern coast of Chiba at a depth of around 50 kilometres.


