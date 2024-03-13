Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, India's National Centre for Seismology reported.
The tremors were felt at 7.54pm UAE time, at a depth of 146km.
In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan"
No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.
Further details are awaited.
