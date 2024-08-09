Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Tokyo after Japan issues megaquake advisory

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 4:07 PM

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.

The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning. Tokyo Metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed.