Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts India's Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur on Wednesday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area of the Bankura district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated.
The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm, according to NCS.
"EQ of M: 4.5, On June 26, 2024, 19:09:32 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 93.81 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on 'X'.
Earlier this month also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Manipur.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Manipur's Kamjong area at a depth of 40 kilometres, the NCS stated.
