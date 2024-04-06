UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

Tremors were felt at 2.43pm UAE time and the quake was at the depth of 205km, according to the National Centre for Seismology

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.13pm (IST) (2.43pm UAE time). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 205km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km, Region: Pakistan," said the NCS in a post on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


More details are awaited.

ALSO READ:


More news from World