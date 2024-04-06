Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

The decision has raised concerns about the moral implications and potential complicity in Israel's military actions
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.13pm (IST) (2.43pm UAE time). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 205km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km, Region: Pakistan," said the NCS in a post on X.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More details are awaited.
ALSO READ:
The decision has raised concerns about the moral implications and potential complicity in Israel's military actions
Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
The fire had broken out in a part of the facility in Bekasi just outside the capital that was used to store expired ammunition
The government terminated contract with the Macao Jockey Club following the company's request citing operational challenges
Al Kambar 786 was southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra on March 28 when it was reported to have been boarded by nine pirates
'We cannot share more information at this time,' announced police on X, formerly Twitter
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman