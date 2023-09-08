Dubai-Guangzhou Emirates flight diverted to Delhi due to medical emergency

Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
A Guangzhou-bound Emirates flight was diverted to Delhi on Friday due to a medical emergency, the airlines said.
According to an Emirates spokesperson: "Flight EK362 from Dubai to Guangzhou was diverted to Delhi due to a medical emergency. Upon arrival in Delhi, the passenger was met by local medical staff and offloaded to receive the necessary treatment."
He said that the flight departed later and is continuing its journey to Guangzhou.
