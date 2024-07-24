File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:28 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:35 PM

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Taipei has been delayed by 22 hours. The EK366 flight was scheduled to take off from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 3.40am on July 24, and is now estimated to depart at 1.40am on July 25. The delay was due to 'adverse weather conditions caused by Typhoon Gaem,' Emirates has confirmed.

An EK trip from Taipei to Dubai (EK367) on July 24 has also been rescheduled and will now depart Taiwan's capital city at 4pm on July 25.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and customers are advised to check our website www.emirates.com or contact customer service centre (02-7745-0420) for further updates," Emirates said.

Passengers are advised to contact the airline at least 6 hours prior to their departure time, Emirates confirmed.

Some 201 international flights and almost all domestic flights have been cancelled as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, according to the transport ministry.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast early evening on Wednesday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

Work and school are suspended across Taiwan, and all rail operations will stop from midday, but the high speed rail services connecting northern and southern Taiwan will continue to operate, the transport ministry said.

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas, the government said, which are at high risk of landslides from the "extremely torrential rain."