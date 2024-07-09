Disney to add new ship in Tokyo to expanding cruise business

Visitors walk around Tokyo DisneySea's new area "Fantasy Springs", the latest attraction at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, suburban Tokyo, on June 6, 2024. -- AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM

Walt Disney unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo starting in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.

The new ship, to be modelled after the Wish that is the largest vessel in the group, is a partnership with Oriental Land Company (OLC), the operator of Tokyo Disneyland. It is part of a 10-year, $60 billion expansion of Disney's theme parks and cruise business.

Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.

The ship, whose name was not revealed, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is expected to bring in about 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) in annual sales within several years of launch, OLC said.