Delhi elections 2025: BJP returns to power in India's capital after 27 years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the Delhi state assembly elections, in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters

The Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the Indian capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

The victory comes months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

BJP has won 45 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on three. AAP has won 21 and is leading on one seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was triumph of "good governance" of the party. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people," he said in a post on X.

Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate and congratulated BJP on its victory.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.