China's only woman spaceflight engineer in fresh launch crew

Astronaut Wang Haoze speaks during a press conference a day before the Shenzhou-19 mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on Tuesday. – AFP

China's only woman spaceflight engineer will be among a fresh crew of three astronauts sent to its Tiangong space station this week, Beijing announced Tuesday.

The Shenzhou-19 mission is scheduled to blast off with its trio of space explorers at 4:27 am Wednesday (2027 GMT Tuesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

Among the crew is Wang Haoze, who according to the space agency is currently China's only female spaceflight engineer. She will become the third Chinese woman to take part in a crewed mission.

Headed by Cai Xuzhe, the team will carry out their mission before returning to Earth in "late April or early May next year", CMSA Deputy Director Lin Xiqiang said at a Tuesday press conference confirming the launch.

Cai, a 48-year-old former air force pilot, brings experience from a previous stint aboard Tiangong as part of the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022.

Completing the astronaut lineup is Song Lingdong, Lin announced.