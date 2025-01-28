China to prioritise physical education in schools as obesity rates rise

People are exercising at a weight loss camp in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. – AFP file

China is aiming to beef up physical education in schools, making it core to the curriculum rather than a secondary subject, authorities said as they push for a more "holistic education" amid growing concerns about the rise in childhood obesity.

Primary and secondary schools must ensure physical education teachers are treated "the same as their colleagues in subjects such as Chinese, math and English, and intensify efforts to develop key sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball," the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the country's Ministry of Education.

"These measures are part of a broader push for a more holistic approach to education, integrating physical fitness with academic development to cultivate well rounded students who are prepared for the future," the Ministry said.

The measures come after China issued its first national plan in January to build a "strong education nation" by 2035. The policies included mandating primary and secondary school students to have at least two hours of physical activity daily, to effectively control myopia, or nearsightedness and obesity rates.

In mid-2022 there was a nationwide shortage of around 120,000 physical education teachers, with rural areas the most affected, Xinhua said, adding that the new measures would encourage the recruitment of retired athletes and military veterans to help close the gap.

Physical education teachers will receive equal compensation to their peers in other subjects, with performance based salary adjustments for after-school sports duties and team coaching, it said. Youth obesity has accelerated since 2019 due to decreased physical activity during COVID lockdowns and more online ordering of junk food. Doctors expect obesity to rise over the next 10-12 years as the economy slows and suffers structural changes that lead to poor eating habits and less physical activity. The proportion of obese boys in China jumped to 15.2% in 2022 from 1.3% in 1990, trailing the United States 22%, but higher than Japan's 6%, Britain's and Canada's 12% and India's 4%. Obesity in girls rose to 7.7% in 2022 from 0.6% in 1990.

"Obesity has become a major public health issue in China, ranking as the sixth leading risk factor for death and disability in the country," the country's National Health Commission said in October.