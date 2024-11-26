China deploys forces as US aircraft flies over Taiwan Strait

People stand on a viewing platform overlooking the Taiwan strait at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, on Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China. Reuters File Photo

Beijing said on Tuesday it deployed air and naval forces to monitor a US military plane as it flew over politically sensitive waters separating China and Taiwan.

The United States and its allies regularly cross through the 180-km Taiwan Strait, either by ship or aircraft, to reinforce the international status of the waterway, angering Beijing.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and claims jurisdiction over the body of water separating the two.

To assert its claims, Beijing regularly deploys fighter jets and warships around the island, while opposing transits by military ships and aircraft belonging to the United States and its allies.

"A US Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on November 26, 2024 (local time)," the US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

China said it had monitored the aircraft and condemned the flight for being "openly hyped".

"US remarks distort legal principles, confuse the public and mislead international perception," said Cao Jun, a senior colonel and spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Air Force, in a statement.