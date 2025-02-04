Bhutan king attends Mahakumbh

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrive to take a holy dip at the "Mahakumbh Mela" in Prayagraj, India, on Tuesday. REUTERS

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, attended the Mahakumbh Mela on a special invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Wangchuck also attended a special dinner hosted by Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, paid a special visit to India to attend the Mahakumbh Mela," the statement said.

The King was earlier received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow airport on Tuesday.

"During the visit of the King of Bhutan, Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, called on the King of Bhutan, and also accompanied him to Prayagraj," the statement added.

The King's visit underscores special relationship between India and Bhutan. "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership," the statement read. During his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025, the Bhutan King participated in several significant spiritual activities. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Bhutan King offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.