Bengaluru water crisis: No rain dance or pool parties on Holi; treated water at IPL matches

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 11:58 AM

Bengaluru city in India is facing a massive water shortage with authorities as well as the common people working out ways to conserve water and combat the unprecedented crisis.

Here are some measures that they are taking:

No rain dance of pool parties on Holi

The festival of colours on March 25 could well be dry in the IT hub. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the agency that supplies water to the city, has asked commercial and recreational centres to not use Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances for Holi celebrations, according to India Today website.

The agency has also already imposed a series of restrictions like prohibiting the use of potable water for car washing, construction, gardening, and filling fountains and swimming pools.

Treated water at IPL matches

No, the IPL matches will not be suspended. For the three matches scheduled to be held at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, on March 25, 29 and April 2, authorities have decided to supply water to the stadium sourced from wastewater treatment plant. According to an India Today report, 75,000 litres of water would be needed daily during the matches.

Housing societies coping mechanism

Housing societies are resorting to stringent measures to tackle the situation with many asking residents to cut down water usage by 20 per cent per unit.

In Bengaluru's Whitefield area – which is one of the worst-hit areas in the water crisis – a housing society has said it would impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for the misuse of drinking water by its residents. According to India Today,“The Palm Meadows" housing society has not received water from the BWSSB for the past several days and is managing with borewells.

Push for work from home: There are reports about employees seeking flexible hours and some even keen on working from home so that they could move out of the city. Most companies in the city where a number of global IT firms are located have stopped WFH post-Covid but are said to be mulling the option now.

Other steps: Priya Chandran, an engineer residing in Dubai Hills, told Khaleej Times that their family is considering installing rainwater harvesting systems and water purification units at their residence in Bengaluru.

NDTV has reports about people using toilet facilities in shopping malls, taking bath on alternate days and ordering food from restaurants. There are eateries in Bengaluru that are considering using disposable cups, glasses and plates.