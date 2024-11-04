Bangladesh vows to strip 'fascism' from constitution

Ali Riaz (C), head of the Bangladesh Constitutional Reform Commission, speaks during a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2024. — AFP

Bangladesh's constitutional reform commission, newly appointed in the wake of the student-led revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Sheikh Hasina, vowed Sunday to strip out "fascism" to safeguard democracy.

The commission must submit its recommendations to the interim government by December 31 -- part of sweeping changes promised by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed the country's "chief advisor" after the August uprising.

Reform commission chair Ali Riaz, who is also a political science professor at Illinois State University, said the aim was to draft a constitution that "reflects the aspirations" of Bangladeshis.

"Under the current constitution, the prime minister holds immense power, and this centralization of authority paves the way for fascism," Riaz said, speaking to reporters for the first time since the commission was formed by the interim government in early October.

"The lack of balance in power is the source of fascism," he added.

Other members include senior barristers, law professors at Dhaka University, rights activists and a student leader -- among those who spearheaded the protests against Hasina.

The process will involve rounds of discussions with constitutional experts, lawyers and civil society representatives, as well as between the government and political parties. "The interim government will discuss the proposals with all political parties, and forward their recommendations to the commission," he said. "The final version will be established after a series of discussions." Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents. Her government was also accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Yunus has previously said he inherited a "completely broken down" system of public administration that needed a comprehensive overhaul to prevent a future return to autocracy.