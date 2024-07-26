Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police

Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species, says FAO official
Top Bangladeshi student protest leader Nahid Islam and two others were taken away from a Dhaka hospital on Friday by police detectives, a staff member told AFP.
"They took them from us," Gonoshasthaya hospital supervisor Anwara Begum Lucky said. "The men were from the Detective Branch... (The students) were undergoing treatment here."
The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.
At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospital.
The student group leading the demonstrations suspended its protests Monday for 48 hours, with its leader saying they had not wanted reform "at the expense of so much blood".
Nahid Islam -- who has told AFP he fears for his life -- extended the halt on Tuesday evening by another 48 hours, taking it to Friday.
