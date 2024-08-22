E-Paper

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport revoked by interim government

Diplomatic passports of former ministers and ex-lawmakers no longer in their posts, have to be revoked, the interior ministry said in a statement

By AFP

Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Reuters file
Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:40 PM

Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday revoked the diplomatic passport of fomer premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India earlier this month after a student-led uprising.

The interior ministry said in a statement that Hasina's passport, as well as those of former government ministers and ex-lawmakers no longer in their posts, "have to be revoked".

