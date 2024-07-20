Bangladesh protests: Army out in force as police fire on demonstrators who defy curfew

Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
Soldiers were patrolling Bangladeshi cities on Saturday to quell growing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations, with riot police firing on protesters who defied a government curfew.
This week's violence has killed at least 115 people so far, according to an AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals, and poses a monumental challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government after 15 years in office.
A government curfew went into effect at midnight and the premier's office asked the military to deploy troops after police failed to subdue widespread mayhem.
"The army has been deployed nationwide to control the law and order situation," armed forces spokesman Shahdat Hossain told AFP.
The curfew will remain in effect until at least 10am (0400 GMT) Sunday, private broadcaster Channel 24 reported.
Streets of the capital Dhaka were almost deserted at daybreak, with troops on foot and in armoured personnel carriers patrolling the sprawling megacity of 20 million.
Thousands returned to the streets later in the day in the residential neighbourhood of Rampura, with police firing live rounds at the crowd and wounding at least one person.
"Our backs are to the wall," protester Nazrul Islam, 52, told AFP at the scene. "There's anarchy going on in the country... They are shooting at people like birds."
Hospitals have reported a growing number of gunshot deaths to AFP since Thursday.
"Hundreds of thousands of people" had battled police across the capital on Friday, police spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP.
"At least 150 police officers were admitted to hospital. Another 150 were given first aid treatment," he said, adding that two officers had been beaten to death.
"The protesters torched many police booths... Many government offices were torched and vandalised."
A spokesman for Students Against Discrimination, the main group organising the protests, told AFP that two of its leaders had been arrested since Friday.
A second senior official from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, party spokesman Sairul Islam Khan told AFP.
Hasina had been due to leave the country on Sunday for a planned diplomatic tour but abandoned her plans after a week of escalating violence.
"She has cancelled her Spain and Brazil tours due to the prevailing situation, her press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP.
Near-daily marches this month have called for an end to a quota system that reserves more than half of civil service posts for specific groups, including children of veterans from the country's 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.
Critics say the scheme benefits children of pro-government groups that back Hasina, 76, who has ruled the country since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Hasina's government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent.
