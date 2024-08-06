Bangladesh protests: Air India to resume flight operations from Dhaka to Delhi

Photo: X/Air India

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 5:05 PM

Air India said that it will operate some flights to and from the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

India's flagship carrier posted on X saying that it will fly the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector.

"Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on 6 August 2024," the airline said in the post.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Air India also added that due to situation, it is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to passengers.

"In addition, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so. The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please connect with our Contact Centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," it added in the post.

Earlier on Monday, the airline had announced cancellation of flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.