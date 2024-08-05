Bangladesh protests: Air India cancels flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Amid the political turmoil and protests in Bangladesh with Sheikh Hasina resigning as Prime Minister, Air India on Monday announced cancellation of flights services to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.
In a post on X, Air India said, “In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.”
The airline said they were continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999,” added Air India in the post.
Earlier today, Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, which is the largest airport in the country, closed its operations for six hours, reported Bangladesh local media ProthomAlo, according to ANI.
ALSO READ:
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes