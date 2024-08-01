Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest

Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
Bangladesh police on Thursday released from custody six student leaders whose protest campaign against civil service job quotas sparked deadly nationwide unrest last month, a senior officer told AFP.
The group organised rallies against civil service job quotas last month that turned deadly after a police crackdown, with 206 people killed during days of unrest according to an AFP count of police and hospital data.
"All six quota movement coordinators have been returned to their families this afternoon," deputy commissioner Junaed Alam Sarkar said.
Police had detained the top members of Students Against Discrimination over the past week including leader Nahid Islam.
He and two others were forcibly discharged from a hospital in the capital Dhaka last Friday by plainclothes detectives and taken to an unknown location.
His father Badrul Islam told AFP that Nahid had returned home on Thursday afternoon but did not give any more details.
Three others were detained in the following days with the government saying at the time they had been taken into custody for their own safety.
Justice minister Anisul Huq told AFP on Thursday that all six had volunteered to be in police custody.
"They came here willingly and they returned willingly," he said.
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths
The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies
The Spanish stock exchange, which SIX operates, was also suffering data problems, but trading continued as normal
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games
The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year