Bangladesh opposition supporters clash with police in protest over election oversight

A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Opposition demands resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election
Police in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday clashed with supporters of the country’s main opposition party, which said scores of its activists were injured during anti-government protests in parts of the city.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election, which is expected to be held by early January.
Zia’s party and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and the party has been protesting over who should oversee the next general election.
On Saturday, hundreds of activists of Zia’s party attempted to block several entry points to Dhaka, the capital, while police fired tear gas and charged with batons to disperse them. The opposition activists retaliated by throwing pieces of brick and attacked police vehicles with sticks, police said. On Friday, Zia’s party announced the sit-in protest at all the entrances of Dhaka and supporters of the ruling Awami League party also took to the streets.
Faruk Hossain, a spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said officers arrested at least 90 opposition activists during the five-hour protest in parts of the city and 20 police were injured in clashes with the protesters.
Zia’s party said later in the evening that more than 100 opposition activists were injured. The party also said that at least 124 of its members were arrested by police.
Police said two senior leaders were detained briefly, but were later released.
Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.
Both sides held separate rallies on Friday.
The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have urged the sides to demonstrate restraint and work toward holding a credible election.
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames
Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here