Bangladesh Air Force's C-130J aircraft takes off from Hindon air base, Sheikh Hasina not onboard

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 10:45 AM

The C-130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon Air Force base on Tuesday morning around 9am IST and was moving towards its next destination, sources said.

The sources noted that the Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely.

However, it is important to note that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not on board the C-130 J transport aircraft which took off today from the Hindon air base.

According to sources, the Bangladesh Air Force C-130J transport aircraft is flying with 7 military personnel in it towards its base in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar briefed the leaders on how the issue had panned out in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the country. He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.

Jaishankar said that Sheikh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

Taking to X, S Jaishankar stated, "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended."

During the meeting, Jaishankar told the leaders that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army as well. He said that it is a prevailing situation and the government will take appropriate action at the right time, according to sources.

According to sources, the leaders in the party meeting were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in the country. According to sources, so far 8000 Indian nationals have come back. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.