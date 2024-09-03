Australia sees warmest August, second-warmest winter

Surfers and swimmers on a winter's day at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Australia has sweltered through its second-warmest winter on record, according to meteorologists, as the country's southeast cleans up after extreme storms. — AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:18 PM

Australia just sweltered through its warmest August on record, meteorologists have confirmed, with temperatures smashing the long-term average by more than three degrees Celsius.

Bureau of Meteorology data showed that last month was the hottest August since records began in 1910, with several parts of the continent logging their highest-ever maximum and minimum temperatures.

The area-averaged mean temperature across Australia was 3.03° Celsius (5.5 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the long-term average, the bureau said.

From the west coast to the east, record temperatures were recorded, including an all-time winter high of 41.6° Celsius at a military base on the rugged and remote northwest coast.

The antipodean winter runs from the beginning of June until the end of August.

In all, this winter was Australia's second-warmest on record, after 2023.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Australia's mean winter temperature was 1.48° Celsius above average.

"Both daytime and night-time temperatures were more than 10 degrees Celsius above August average for large parts of the country," the bureau said Monday.

About 18 per cent of Australia is desert, and searing heat is common year-round away from temperate zones.