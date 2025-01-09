Australia frets over Meta halt to US fact-checking

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers says it's a very damaging development and damaging for democracy too. — Reuters

Australia is deeply concerned by Meta's decision to scrap US fact-check operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, a senior minister said on Thursday.

The government — which has been at the forefront of efforts to rein in social media giants — was worried about a surge of false information spreading online, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"Misinformation and disinformation is very dangerous, and we've seen it really kind of explode in the last few years," Chalmers told national broadcaster ABC.

"And it's a very damaging development, damaging for our democracy. It can be damaging for people's mental health to get the wrong information on social media, and so of course we are concerned about that."

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday the group would "get rid of fact-checkers" and replace them with community-based posts, starting in the United States.

Chalmers said the decision was "very concerning".

The government had invested in trusted Australian news providers such as the ABC and national newswire AAP to ensure people had reliable sources for information, he said.

Disinformation and misinformation had become "a bigger and bigger part of our media, particularly our social media", the treasurer said

Australia has frequently irked social media giants, notably Elon Musk's X, with its efforts to restrict the distribution of false information or content it deems dangerous.

Late last year, the country passed laws to ban under-16s from signing up for social media platforms. Offenders face fines of up to A$50 million (US$32.5 million) for "systemic breaches".

But in November, a lack of support in parliament forced the government to ditch plans to fine social media companies if they fail to stem the spread of misinformation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he stood by the ban on children's access to social media because of the impact it had on their mental health.