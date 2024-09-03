E-Paper

Australia charges youth under anti-terror laws in Brisbane

Reports say the 16-year-old is believed to have been planning an attack on a school in the north of the city

By AFP

The Australian Federal Police say they believe "there is no current threat to public safety".

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:35 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:36 PM

Australian police said on Tuesday they had charged a "young person" as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation in the eastern city of Brisbane.

A Joint Counter Terrorism Team charged the person with "one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts", police said.


Local media reported a 16-year-old was believed to have been planning an attack on a school in the north of the city.

The Brisbane Times said the youth had been "monitored for some time" by the security services.

The Australian Federal Police refused to comment further, but said they believe "there is no current threat to public safety."


