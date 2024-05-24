At least 14 killed, 3 injured in Vietnam house fire

Mexico's meteorological service had earlier warned of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 kmph and possible tornadoes
At least 14 people were killed, and three others were injured in a house fire on Cau Giay district in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday morning.
The police are working to identify the deceased and injured, according to Vietnam State News Agency (VNA).
The multi-story house, which reportedly has two rooms per floor, was rented out, with an electric bike store on the first floor.
The fire started around midnight, and was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit related to the electric bicycles.
The fire was brought under control approximately one hour later.
Last week, the PTI founder had appeared before the Supreme Court via video call
A search team is deployed on the 8,849-metre high mountain
According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah
Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department
In a world first, engineers show that cement can be recycled without the same steep cost to the environment as making it from scratch
The prime minister hopes economic good news will boost his party's chances