At least 14 killed, 3 injured in Vietnam house fire

Photo by Reuters for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 9:08 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 9:12 AM

At least 14 people were killed, and three others were injured in a house fire on Cau Giay district in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday morning.

The police are working to identify the deceased and injured, according to Vietnam State News Agency (VNA).

The multi-story house, which reportedly has two rooms per floor, was rented out, with an electric bike store on the first floor.

The fire started around midnight, and was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit related to the electric bicycles.

The fire was brought under control approximately one hour later.