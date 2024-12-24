At a Thai zoo, wide-eyed, golden tigresses become social media stars

Rare golden tigress Luna lies in a cage at Chiang Mai Night Safari, in Chiang Mai province, Thailand, on November 26, 2024. – Reuters

Rare golden tigresses with cream-coloured coats and wide eyes at a zoo in northern Thailand have become internet sensations, after luring massive crowds to shows where they have been trained to perform tricks.

Unusually coloured Bengal tigers like siblings Ava and Luna, both 3 years old, are found only in animal breeding centres or zoos rather than in the wild, said Patcharee Pipatwongchai, the tiger trainer at Chiang Mai's Night Safari.

The twin sisters, born in captivity, made their debut at the zoo in June and became a sensation after they were featured on its social media platforms.

They draw sellout crowds at the zoo's 500-seat arena at shows four days a week, where they perform tricks alongside their trainer. "Seeing this tiger, I think it's incredibly intelligent and capable of delivering surprising performances like this, I’m happy that Chiang Mai has such smart animals as a key attraction," said visitor Wirunya Punyokit from Chiang Mai. The animals' rare pigmentation results from recessive genes, the Thai National Parks website said, which give them thick, pale gold fur and legs and faint orange stripes.

Prior to the tigresses, another Thai zoo south of capital Bangkok drew thousands of visitors with another internet animal sensation, a baby hippo called Moo Deng.