18 dead as airline crashes during take-off at Kathmandu

Photo: Screengrab from ANI/X

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM

At least 18 people were killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire while it was taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, officials said, according to a Reuters report. Among the 19 people, the pilot of the Saurya Airline plane is the lone survivor of the crash according to an update from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The plane was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu when the accident happened, according to media reports.

Only technical staff of the airline was on board during the take-off, as per media reports that quoted Gyanendra Bhul, Information Officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport.