Afghan Taliban govt announces prisoner swap with US

Taliban security personnel ride past the former US Embassy building in Kabul on January 12, 2025. – AFP

The Taliban government announced on Tuesday the release by the United States of an Afghan prisoner in exchange for US detainees, saying the deal was brokered by Qatar.

"An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammad imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Mohammad had been serving a life sentence in the state of California after being arrested "almost two decades ago" in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Asked by AFP, the foreign ministry refused to provide further details or the number of American prisoners.