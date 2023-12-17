9 dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a power bank for i-devices that has your back in case of charging emergencies
At least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, a central district in Maharashtra state on Sunday morning, a local police officer told Reuters over the phone.
The blast occurred early on Sunday morning at a factory run by Solar Industries India, the police officer surnamed Salve said. The factory manufactures industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads for India's defence sector, according to Solar Industries' website.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, Salve said, adding that the number of casualties could increase. Salve was part of the team that went to the site of the explosion on Sunday morning.
Police were still investigating the cause of the blast, which occurred in the factory's packing area.
Solar Industries India confirmed in a statement to the stock exchange that nine workers had been killed and said it was investigating the causes of the accident and what corrective and preventive actions needed to be implemented.
