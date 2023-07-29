8 killed, several wounded in explosion at firecracker factory in India

Holy Quran burning: Swedish PM 'extremely worried' what could happen if further incidents go ahead
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in southern India on Saturday, killing eight people and wounding several others, police said.
There was no immediate word as to what had caused the explosion in the district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu state. Houses and shops nearby were also damaged, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency.
Rescuers, police and firefighters rushed to the site.
India has a huge demand for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings.
In 2018, a massive fire at a firecracker factory in capital of New Delhi killed 17 workers. A year earlier, 23 workers were killed when a blast occurred while they were making firecrackers in a village in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.
Factories start manufacturing firecrackers months before the nation’s biggest Hindu festivals, when people set them off in celebration.
