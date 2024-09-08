8 dead in Lucknow building collapse; PM Modi announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia

Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:18 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM

Eight people have lost their lives and twenty-eight were injured so far following a building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday evening, as per a report released by the Relief Commissioner's Office on Sunday.

The injured people were admitted to three hospitals for treatment.

According to the report, the building was a three-storey medical warehouse located in Lucknow.

"We are hoping that we have rescued all the people. We will complete the rescue operation in the next 5-6 hours and will also secure the surrounding buildings," said Deputy Commissioner of Police RN Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the building collapse incident and instructed officials to hasten the relief efforts.

He asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. CM Yogi wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the incident.