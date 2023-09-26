6.6-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 1:44 PM

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 rocked Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 9.39am local time, hit at a depth of 122 km, about 434 km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage. There will be no tsunami threat to the Philippines, it added.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

