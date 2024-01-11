6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt across India and Pakistan

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 1:44 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 2:15 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 has hit Afghanistan at 1.20pm, according to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology. Tremors have been felt across two major South Asian countries.

According to ANI, tremors have been felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Social media users took to X to explain the impact of the quake in Pakistan, saying tremors were felt across Islamabad, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. In a video uploaded on the micro-blogging platform, people can be seen gathering underneath buildings.

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It struck just before 2:00 pm (9:30 GMT) and was felt in the capital Kabul, about 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Jurm.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

ALSO READ: