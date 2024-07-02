27 crushed to death in north India religious gathering

The US president's fumbling, halting performance has sparked calls from Democrats for him to end his quest for a second term and for 'soul-searching' or resignations among top aides
At least 27 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, a government medic said on Tuesday.
"We have received 27 bodies so far... bodies are still coming," said Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari .
Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi said the dead included 25 women and two men, while many injured people have been admitted to local hospitals.
"The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event," Indian newspapers quoted him as saying.
The US president's fumbling, halting performance has sparked calls from Democrats for him to end his quest for a second term and for 'soul-searching' or resignations among top aides
Since Sunday midday, the authorities have called for the evacuation of at least eight areas near the capital, with flames destroying cars and houses
On the mission in which she was accompanied by her lookalike Barbie, Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European woman to complete a spacewalk
The federal criminal case, which involves the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, is expected today
Major Apple supplier has been rejecting married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country, according to Reuters investigation
Since most flu vaccines are made using virus grown in eggs, it could take up to six months to produce pandemic shots
Despite preventive measures such as collecting passports, obtaining affidavits, assigning cabin crew over the age of 50 on Canada flights, the airline has failed to foil such incidents
Violations of the Digital Services Act can result in fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover.