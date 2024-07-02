E-Paper

27 crushed to death in north India religious gathering

The dead included 25 women and two men, says chief medical officer

By AFP

Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi talking to reporters on Tuesday. — ANI
Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:34 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:37 PM

At least 27 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, a government medic said on Tuesday.

"We have received 27 bodies so far... bodies are still coming," said Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari .


Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi said the dead included 25 women and two men, while many injured people have been admitted to local hospitals.

"The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event," Indian newspapers quoted him as saying.




