24 hours in Manila: How to enjoy culture, food, nightlife and more

Known for their untouched coral reefs, white-sand beaches, and clear blue waters, the islands of the Philippines attract thousands of travellers every year.

However, Manila is too often overlooked. With both Abu Dhabi and Dubai offering direct flights to the Filipino capital, many UAE travellers simply change flights to the islands in Manila, and don’t even leave the airport.

This is a huge mistake.

Far more than just an urban sprawl, the city is brimming with ancient historical wonders, amazing food markets, sizzling nightlife, and impressive free museums.

I squeezed many of its exciting highlights into one whirlwind day at the end of my recent trip to the Philippines. And I’m so glad I did.

Unique to any other city in the world, it’s a vibrant and bustling cultural melting pot that offers far more than you might expect. Whether it’s to start off or conclude your Filipino adventure, here are seven top ways to experience the real Manila in just 24 hours.

Go back in time in Intramuros

Entering the historic walled area of Intramuros (meaning, 'within the walls') is like stepping into another world, or at least a different continent. More reminiscent of a rural Spanish town than a Southeast Asian city, its ancient streets are dotted with beautiful churches, quaint vine-covered cafés, horse drawn carts, and extraordinary UNESCO accredited monuments.

Largely pedestrian and bicycle friendly, it is a peaceful oasis away from the noise of the city, and a perfectly preserved tribute to the country’s Spanish era and fascinating history. Churches and cathedrals are free to enter, and it is a lovely place to wander around for a few hours. Must see spots include the spectacular San Agustin Church, the imposing stone gate and courtyards of Fort Santiago, and the ornate Manila Cathedral.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite sightseeing, head to the Instagram-worthy Cafe Intramuros for a huge slab of cake, an excellent iced coffee, and a spot of people watching through the shuttered windows.

Eat at Barbara’s Heritage Restaurant

Consistently packed and located in the centre of Intramuros, Barbara’s has been a Manila landmark since the 1970s. The lunchtime buffet is a favourite with big families and tour groups, while the huge menu spans an enticing mix of Filipino, Spanish, and Mexican dishes.

A roaming mariachi band entertains every table taking requests, and the daily Kultura Filipina Dinner Show is a famous cultural experience in itself. Another fun way of journeying back in time, the walls are covered with interesting photographs and artefacts from past decades; it's bound to be one of the most memorable meals of your entire trip.

Grab a Filipino sorbetes in Rizal Park

Right next to Intramuros, Rizal Park is a huge patch of green that offers a dancing fountain, various manicured gardens, and the grand Rizal Monument, built to commemorate Filipino nationalist José Rizal. A pleasant place to relax and chat in the shade, you don’t have to walk far before coming across bright, hand-painted wooden pushcarts selling Filipino sorbetes, a kind of ice cream made from coconut or carabao (water buffalo) milk.

Despite being nicknamed ‘dirty ice cream’, it’s completely safe to eat, and ultra delicious, too. Boasting a distinctly different texture to western ice cream, I can vouch that the avocado is excellent, and it’s also available in cheese, purple yam, young coconut, and more local flavours.

Visit the free museums

On the edge of Rizal Park, you’ll find the National Museum of Anthropology, and the National Museum of Natural History. Both housed in impressive buildings and completely free to enter, they’ll leave you with a whole new understanding about the rich heritage and incredible wildlife of the Philippines.

Ride a jeepney