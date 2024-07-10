18 dead in India bus crash; PM Modi announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:29 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:36 AM

Eighteen people lost their lives and more than nineteen were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5.15 am on Wednesday.

Speaking about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said "Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar government. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs200,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next-of-kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs50,000.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad", an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.