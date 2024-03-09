18 dead, 5 missing, 46,000 evacuated after Indonesia floods, landslide

It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
At least 18 people were killed and five others were missing after flash floods and a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a local official said on Saturday in a new toll.
Torrential rains triggered the floods and landslide that hit Pesisir Selatan regency in West Sumatra province, forcing around 46,000 people to evacuate to temporary shelters.
"Eighteen people were found dead. Five were missing," Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency acting head Doni Gusrizal told AFP late on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The official updated the toll from 10 he gave in an earlier statement.
Doni said debris from the disasters had hampered ongoing rescue efforts.
"The impact from the floods (was) extraordinary. Currently we are cleaning the road... Our vehicles cannot pass through," he said.
As of late Saturday, electricity services were still down in several parts of Pesisir Selatan after the disaster, according to an AFP reporter in the regency.
At least 14 houses were buried in the landslide, more than 20,000 houses were flooded and eight bridges had collapsed, according to earlier statement from the national disaster mitigation agency.
In Padang Pariaman regency, also in West Sumatra, heavy downpours between Thursday and Friday caused rivers to overflow and triggered floods and a landslide, killing at least three people, according to a statement from the local disaster mitigation agency.
Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season and the problem has been aggravated in some places by deforestation, with prolonged torrential rain causing flooding in some areas of the archipelago nation.
A landslide and floods swept away dozens of houses and destroyed a hotel near Lake Toba on Sumatra in December, killing at least two people.
ALSO READ:
It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
The Supreme Court says states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots
Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm
Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
The Boeing 777 flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014
'Do you really think you can build a better world in this way? Do you really think you will achieve peace?'
Russian attack on a nine-storey building in Odesa kills at least five people, including a child, says Ukrainian minister
He had said at the beginning of this week that he expected a deal by Monday for a six-week halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas