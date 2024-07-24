E-Paper

12 dead in floods, landslides in Philippines

Amid the rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi and monsoon, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the nation halted

By WAM

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:05 PM

Twelve people have died from floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains intensified by a typhoon in the Philippines, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the weather bureau as saying that Typhoon Gaemi (local name: Carina) is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kmph and gusts of up to 190kmph.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather bureau said the typhoon was enhancing the south-west monsoon, dumping more rain into the Philippines, which has been experiencing heavy rains since July 11.


Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the Philippines halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.

According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.

However, flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced.

(With inputs from Reuters)

