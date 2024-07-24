12 dead in floods, landslides in Philippines

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Twelve people have died from floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains intensified by a typhoon in the Philippines, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.
The German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the weather bureau as saying that Typhoon Gaemi (local name: Carina) is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kmph and gusts of up to 190kmph.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather bureau said the typhoon was enhancing the south-west monsoon, dumping more rain into the Philippines, which has been experiencing heavy rains since July 11.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the Philippines halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.
According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.
However, flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap